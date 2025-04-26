Robert Longerbeam News: Another Round 6 corner for Ravens

The Ravens selected Longerbeam in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 212th overall.

The Ravens also selected cornerback Bilhal Kone earlier in the sixth round. A five-year player and three-year starter at Rutgers, Longerbeam is a superb athlete with a 4.39 40-yard dash, but he's woefully undersized at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. Still, the 24-year-old has uniquely good instincts and held his own in the Big Ten, producing 24 pass breakups and three interceptions over his final two seasons. Big receivers could be an issue for him in the NFL, so he projects as a depth cornerback with special-teams upside.