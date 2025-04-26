Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Robert Longerbeam headshot

Robert Longerbeam News: Another Round 6 corner for Ravens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Ravens selected Longerbeam in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 212th overall.

The Ravens also selected cornerback Bilhal Kone earlier in the sixth round. A five-year player and three-year starter at Rutgers, Longerbeam is a superb athlete with a 4.39 40-yard dash, but he's woefully undersized at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. Still, the 24-year-old has uniquely good instincts and held his own in the Big Ten, producing 24 pass breakups and three interceptions over his final two seasons. Big receivers could be an issue for him in the NFL, so he projects as a depth cornerback with special-teams upside.

Robert Longerbeam
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now