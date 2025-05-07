Robert Woods News: May end up starting

Woods has improved odds for a starting job after the Steelers traded WR George Pickens to Dallas, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Even if the 33-year-old ends up starting, it'd likely be in a similar role to what we saw last season from Van Jefferson, who got 40 targets on 721 offensive snaps while starting 12 of 17 regular-season games. While he had some prolific seasons earlier in his career, Woods mostly is valued for blocking and leadership at this point, having averaged 31 receiving yards per game or less in three straight seasons since leaving the Rams. As things currently stand, his main competition for snaps behind DK Metcalf would be 162-pound slot man Calvin Austin and 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson.