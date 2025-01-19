Robert Woods News: Minimal role in playoff exit

Woods was not targeted and did not attempt a punt return in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs.

Woods battled a hip injury all week but was deemed available, though he may not have been 100 percent. The 32-year-old wideout was on the field for just six offensive snaps and twice while on special teams. Woods spent much of the regular season as a depth receiver and only recently was elevated to the top three after season-ending injuries to Stefon Diggs (knee) and Tank Dell (knee). He finished the regular season with 20 catches on 30 targets for 203 yards and zero touchdowns, the lowest productivity across his 12 NFL seasons. Woods enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.