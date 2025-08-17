The Bears did not play their first-team offense or defense during last Sunday's 24-24 tie versus Miami, so Odunze has yet to suit up this preseason. The second-year wideout collected 54 of 101 targets for 734 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games as a rookie, and he's stood out while catching passes from quarterback Caleb Williams during training camp practices. Odunze should be in line for a productive season as Chicago's No. 2 WR behind DJ Moore and ahead of second-round rookie Luther Burden and veteran Olamide Zaccheaus.