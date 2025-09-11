Doubs was third in both targets and receptions on the night for the Packers, tying with running back Chris Brooks in the latter category. The veteran wideout saw Jayden Reed exit the game in the first quarter due to a shoulder injury, but Doubs only saw one more target than he had Sunday against the Lions. Nevertheless, the veteran wideout managed to record a five-yard touchdown grab in the opening period to give his fantasy production a much-needed boost, and Doubs will be due for an expanded role beginning with a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21 due to Reed having been diagnosed with a broken collarbone, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com.