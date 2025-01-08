Romeo Doubs News: Full practice Wednesday

Doubs (illness) practiced in full Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs came down with an illness this past weekend and wasn't able so suit up Sunday against the Bears. He spoke on the situation Wednesday, telling Ryan Wood of USA Today that the ailment worsened "throughout the day," but he's "doing better" in the meantime. With an uncapped session now under his belt, Doubs is back in a receiving corps that will be without Christian Watson for its playoff run due to a torn ACL suffered Week 18. Watson's absence should open up snaps and targets for Doubs along with Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath on Sunday at Philadelphia.