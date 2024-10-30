Fantasy Football
Ronnie Hickman

Ronnie Hickman Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Hickman (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hickman has been sidelined for the Browns' last three games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 5 against the Commanders. He's trending in the right direction by practicing Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- and his practice participation over the next two days will indicate whether he'll be able to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday. Over the first five games of the regular season, Hickman logged 17 tackles (16 solo), one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

Ronnie Hickman
Cleveland Browns
