Russell Gage News: Remaining with SF

The 49ers signed Gage to a reserve/future deal Tuesday.

Gage is an NFL veteran who spent the first four years of his career with the Falcons. The 28-year-old hasn't logged a snap in an NFL game since 2022 when he was with Tampa Bay -- during that campaign, he was fairly productive with a career-high five touchdown catches while recording 51 receptions for 426 yards over 13 regular-season contests. Gage latched on with San Francisco's practice squad this November and will now have a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.