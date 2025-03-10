Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Kelly headshot

Ryan Kelly News: Slated to sign with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Vikings are slated to sign Kelly to a two-year, $18 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Selected 18th overall in the 2016 Draft, Kelly spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Colts but is set to move on ahead of his age-32 season. Kelly started just 10 games last season, missing two with a neck injury and another five following a knee scope. In total, Kelly started 121 games across his nine seasons with Indianapolis and was named to four Pro Bowls. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. Kelly's best football is likely behind him, but the Vikings hope he's an upgrade on Garrett Bradbury at center.

Ryan Kelly
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now