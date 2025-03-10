Ryan Kelly News: Slated to sign with Minnesota

The Vikings are slated to sign Kelly to a two-year, $18 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Selected 18th overall in the 2016 Draft, Kelly spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Colts but is set to move on ahead of his age-32 season. Kelly started just 10 games last season, missing two with a neck injury and another five following a knee scope. In total, Kelly started 121 games across his nine seasons with Indianapolis and was named to four Pro Bowls. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. Kelly's best football is likely behind him, but the Vikings hope he's an upgrade on Garrett Bradbury at center.