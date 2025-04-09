Saahdiq Charles News: Joins forces with Dallas

The Cowboys signed Charles to a one-year contract on Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Charles spent the 2024 season in retirement but announced his decision to return to the NFL early March, and he'll now get a chance to compete for a depth role along the interior of Dallas' offensive line. The 2020 fourth-round pick started 10 of his 11 regular-season appearances with the Titans back in 2023, when last he suited up for NFL action.