Sam Darnold News: Starting QB heading into camp

Darnold will take the first-team quarterback reps when training camp starts Wednesday, and there isn't a quarterback competition with rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

This sentiment has been echoed by multiple Seahawks beat writers as well as head coach Mike McDonald. Milroe is an intriguing prospect with massive upside, specifically with his running ability and arm strength, but his accuracy remains a significant question mark and will need time to develop. Regardless, Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with $55 million guaranteed this offseason after revitalizing his career with the Vikings in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards (7.9 YPA), 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Darnold enjoyed throwing behind one of the league's best offensive lines last season, but there are serious question marks about Seattle's young offensive line. Furthermore, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and an aging Cooper Kupp don't provide the same explosiveness as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, making this a true prove-it year. Still, Darnold's production was so strong last season that he'll live up to his contract expectations even if he regresses a bit.