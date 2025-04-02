Fantasy Football
Sam Ehlinger headshot

Sam Ehlinger News: Gets one-year deal with Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

The Broncos signed Ehlinger to a one-year contract Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Ehlinger, who spent the first four years of his NFL career in Indianapolis, didn't see action in a single game in 2024, though he did operate as the team's emergency third quarterback on multiple occasions. He'll now compete to carve out a reserve role behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in Denver.

