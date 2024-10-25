Sam Franklin Injury: Could return from IR

Franklin (personal/foot) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Franklin broke his foot in late July, which caused him to begin the regular season on injured reserve. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Oct. 14, and while he opened this week as a DNP on Wednesday, he finished strong with consecutive full practices. By practicing without limitations over the last two days, Franklin has given himself a chance of being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's contest.