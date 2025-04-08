Fantasy Football
Sam Franklin News: Signs one-year deal in Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Broncos signed Franklin to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jon Heath of USA Today reports.

Franklin, who spent the first five years of his NFL career in Carolina, suited up for 10 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024. He played 236 snaps on special teams and just four snaps on defense in that span. Now, the 29-year-old safety will compete for a similar role in Denver.

