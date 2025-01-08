Sam Okuayinonu News: Establishes larger role in 2024
Okuayinonu finished the 2024 regular season with 35 tackles (25 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 16 games.
Okuayinonu signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers in February of 2024 after being teamless for the entire 2023 season. He didn't make the Niners' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he was signed to the active roster in late September following a short stint on the practice squad. Okuayinonu eventually earned his role as a rotational defensive end behind starters Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd, and Okuayinonu was able to show off his pass-rushing ability when he accumulated 3.0 sacks in a six-game stretch between Week 3 and 8. Okuayinonu is an exclusive rights free agent for 2025, which means he is restricted to signing a contract with the 49ers if they offer one to him. If San Francisco doesn't offer a contract to Okuayinonu, he would convert into an unrestricted free agent and would have the ability to sign with any team interested in his services.