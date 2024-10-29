Samaje Perine News: Notches two receptions in Week 8

Perine hauled in both of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over Las Vegas.

On a positive note, Perine compiled a pair of catches in the first half of the contest. On a negative one, he didn't tally another in the second half and finished the day with just 30 total yards. He also recovered a fumble by tight end Travis Kelce, but Perine saw the field on just 31 percent of offensive snaps. That still ranked second on the team to Kareem Hunt (58 percent) and well ahead of Carson Steele (11 percent), but Perine's minimal involvement leaves him off the fantasy radar in most leagues, especially with Isaiah Pacheco potentially returning within the next month based on his initial timetable.