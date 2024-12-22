Samaje Perine News: Three catches in Week 16

Perine didn't log a carry while catching all three of his targets for 50 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Perine made his biggest impact in the passing game, as per usual, producing a season-high 50 receiving yards in the win. The running back played just 13 offensive snaps, his lowest total since Week 10, as both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are healthy and garnering touches out of the backfield. Perine has turned 17 carries into 82 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 25 receptions for 289 yards and a score over 15 games in 2024.