Sauce Gardner News: Becomes highest-paid corner

The Jets and Gardner agreed to terms on a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In back-to-back days, the Jets have locked in two of their first-round picks from the 2022 Draft after WR Garrett Wilson agreed to a four-year extension Monday. This deal for Gardner includes $85.653 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and also makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL in terms of average annual value. Through his first three pro seasons, Gardner has been a first-team All-Pro two times, though he does have only three interceptions among 41 pass defenses in 48 regular-season appearances. He'll continue to serve as a shut-down corner in New York's defense through the 2030 campaign.