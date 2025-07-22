Savion Washington Injury: Let go by Chargers
The Chargers waived Washington (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Tuesday with a failed physical designation, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Washington was placed on the PUP list list week with an undisclosed injury but is now headed to waivers. He had signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in May and will now look to get healthy and catch on with another team.
Savion Washington
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now