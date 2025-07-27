Savion Williams News: Returns to practice
Williams (concussion) participated in Green Bay's practice Sunday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Williams had been sidelined after suffering a concussion during Friday's practice session but is now healthy again. The rookie third-round pick will likely spend the remainder of the summer competing with Dontayvion Wicks to serve as the team's number four receiver.
