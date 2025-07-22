Menu
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Injury: Lands on PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Bills placed Van Pran-Granger (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Van Pran-Granger is dealing with an undisclosed injury and there is currently no timetable on his return. The rookie fifth-round pick can be activated at any point during the offseason or preseason and once healthy, he will likely serve as the team's backup center behind Connor McGovern.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Buffalo Bills
