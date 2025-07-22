Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Injury: Lands on PUP list

The Bills placed Van Pran-Granger (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Van Pran-Granger is dealing with an undisclosed injury and there is currently no timetable on his return. The rookie fifth-round pick can be activated at any point during the offseason or preseason and once healthy, he will likely serve as the team's backup center behind Connor McGovern.