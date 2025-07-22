Seth Williams News: Joins Raiders receiving corps

Las Vegas signed Williams to a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Williams was a sixth-round selection by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft. He got into two games with Denver as a rookie, making one catch for 34 yards, but hasn't logged any NFL action since. Williams spent time on the practice squads of Jacksonville and Dallas over the past three years and will now try to make an impression with the Raiders.