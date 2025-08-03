Thompson was sidelined for all but four games with the Panthers last season due to a torn Achillles, but he was cleared to participate in practices once training camp opened in July. The veteran linebacker is now working through a hamstring issue, and the Bills will likely manage the injury conservatively to avoid aggravation. Thompson is projected to serve in a depth role at linebacker, and his absence would open the door for Edefuan Ulofoshio and Joe Andreessen to work with the second-team defense. Even if fully healthy, it's unclear whether Thompson will participate in preseason games, starting with Saturday's opener against the Giants.