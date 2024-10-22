Shelby Harris News: Logs first sack of season

Harris logged two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.

It took seven regular-season games, but Harris finally go this first sack of the year Sunday, as he took down Joe Burrow for a five-yard loss late in the first quarter that caused the Bengals to turn the ball over on downs. Harris' 28 defensive snaps were his lowest since Week 2 against the Jaguars, and he could see sub-30 snaps on defense moving forward after rookie second-rounder Michael Hall returned from a five-game suspension in Week 6.