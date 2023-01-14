Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Saturday night's wild-card clash against the Chargers after practicing

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains out for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle against the Bills after once again missing practice all week. Rookie Skylar Thompson will make a second consecutive start for Miami after helping lead a low-scoring Week 18 win over the Jets to get his team into the playoffs, while Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) or Mike Glennon will serve as his backup.

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. Jackson reported Thursday on social media that his knee remains unstable and that his PCL sprain borders on a Grade 3, which makes his potential return date as uncertain as ever. Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) may draw his fifth straight start in Jackson's stead if he's able to overcome his questionable designation.

We're set for an exciting six-game Super Wild Card Weekend that kicks off with Saturday's afternoon's Seahawks-49ers clash. No one position is overly populated with big names with the exception of the quarterback position, which does have several notable Fantasy players already ruled out or carrying injury designations. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

We're set for an exciting six-game Super Wild Card Weekend that kicks off with Saturday's afternoon's Seahawks-49ers clash. No one position is overly populated with big names with the exception of the quarterback position, which does have several notable Fantasy players already ruled out or carrying injury designations. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. Jackson reported Thursday on social media that his knee remains unstable and that his PCL sprain borders on a Grade 3, which makes his potential return date as uncertain as ever. Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) may draw his fifth straight start in Jackson's stead if he's able to overcome his questionable designation.

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains out for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle against the Bills after once again missing practice all week. Rookie Skylar Thompson will make a second consecutive start for Miami after helping lead a low-scoring Week 18 win over the Jets to get his team into the playoffs, while Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) or Mike Glennon will serve as his backup.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Saturday night's wild-card clash against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Lawrence has essentially gone through the same practice regimen from Week 14 onward after hurting his toe Week 13, but he's been able to operate without limitations in each contest. As such, there are no indications that Lawrence will have any restrictions versus Los Angeles.

The Ravens' Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is questionable for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Bengals but worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per Friday reports, the availability of Huntley, who conceded he doesn't feel 100 percent healthy, appears set to come down to how he performs in pregame warmups. Were he unable to suit up, Anthony Brown would make his second straight start for Baltimore after throwing for 286 yards but with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 43.2 percent completion rate in Week 18 against Cincinnati.

The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) remains out for Saturday afternoon's wild-card game against the Seahawks as he continues his recovery from his Week 13 foot injury. Rookie Brock Purdy will make his sixth straight start in the veteran's stead, and in the process, become the first seventh-round rookie quarterback to start a playoff game since 1950, beating fellow seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson to the punch by a day.

The Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card clash against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that Skylar Thompson will draw another start for Miami on Sunday, leaving Bridgewater as no better than a No. 2 option versus Buffalo. If Bridgewater isn't able to garner active status, fellow veteran Mike Glennon would serve as Thompson's backup.

RUNNING BACKS

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (thumb) is out for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jeff Wilson will be primed for what should be a true lead-back role as long as game script allows, while Salvon Ahmed will serve as his direct backup.

The Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's wild-card clash against the 49ers after only getting a limited Thursday practice in this week. If Dallas can't suit up, Godwin Igwebuike would be line to handle complementary reps behind Kenneth Walker, with Tony Jones also available to rotate in.

The Vikings' Kene Nwangwu (illness) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle versus the Giants after missing Friday's practice. If Nwangwu sits out, Jalen Reagor would be in line to serve as the primary kickoff returner, while Ty Chandler would work as the No. 3 running back.

The Dolphins' Alec Ingold (thumb) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card matchup against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Ingold can't suit up, Miami may be forced to pull its tight ends into lead-blocking duty on occasion versus New York.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Mike Williams (back) is out for Saturday night's wild-card matchup against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. Per Friday reports, Williams has a small, nonsurgical fracture in his back that could sideline him up to three weeks, and in his stead Saturday night, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter are expected to bump up to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively.

The Bills' Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle versus the Dolphins after missing the last two practices of the week. If McKenzie can't suit up, rookie Khalil Shakir would be in line to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role, while veterans Cole Beasley and John Brown (if summoned from the practice squad) could also see some extra snaps.

The Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday night's wild-card showdown against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Agnew can't suit up, Tim Jones will slot into No. 4 receiver duties, while JaMycal Hasty could handle both kickoff and punt returns.

The Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson (hip) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card showdown against the Bills after managing to work back to a full practice by Friday. If Wilson can't go, River Cracraft would be in line to serve as the No. 4 wideout versus Buffalo.

The Ravens' Tylan Wallace (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's wild-card battle against the Bengals after downgrading to a missed practice Friday following a limited Thursday session. In his absence, James Proche could see some extra targets as the No. 3 receiver, while backup tight end Isaiah Likely could also be a beneficiary.

TIGHT ENDS

The Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph (knee) is questionable ahead of Saturday's final practice of the week for Monday night's wild-card showdown against the Cowboys. If Rudolph is unable to suit up, it could equate to some extra snaps for rookie tight end Ko Kieft and active status for Cameron Brate.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (ankle) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card clash against the Giants.

Safeties

The Vikings' Harrison Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle against the Giants.

The Seahawks' Ryan Neal is off the injury report for Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup against the 49ers after missing the last three games due to a knee injury.

The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards is off the injury report for Monday night's wild-card battle versus the Cowboys after missing the Week 18 matchup against the Falcons with hamstring and hip injuries.

Defensive Linemen

The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) is questionable ahead of Saturday's final practice of the week for Monday night's wild-card matchup versus the Buccaneers.

The Seahawks' Shelby Harris (knee) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's wild-card battle against the 49ers.

The Giants' Leonard Williams is off the injury report for Sunday afternoon's wild-card clash against the Vikings after missing the Week 18 matchup against the Eagles with a neck injury.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) is questionable ahead of Saturday's final practice of the week for Monday night's wild-card matchup versus the Cowboys.

Linebackers

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw is off the injury report for Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup versus the Seahawks after missing the Week 18 clash against the Cardinals with a back injury.

The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch is off the injury report for Monday night's wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers after missing the last two games with a neck injury.

The Dolphins' Bradley Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's wild-card showdown against the Bills.

The Giants' Azeez Ojulari is off the injury report for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle against the Vikings after missing the Week 18 game against the Eagles with an ankle injury.