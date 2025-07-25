Shemar Stewart News: Puts end to contract dispute

The Bengals agreed to terms with Stewart on a four-year, $18.97 million contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stewart went 17th overall to Cincinnati back in April's draft, but he didn't participate in the offseason program and then didn't report to training camp when Bengals rookies were expected to do so this past Saturday due to a dispute over language in his contract. With the saga now over, the team remains without star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson at camp due to a holdout concerning his quest for a lucrative contract extension, meaning Stewart could be in line for top-line reps in the not too distant future.