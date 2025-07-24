Shemar Turner Injury: Limps off field

Turner (ankle) limped off the field at the end of practice Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Turner's first professional practice came to a rough end as he suffered an ankle injury. One of three Bears second-round picks from this year, Turner had 24 tackles for loss over his college career and will look to play a rotational role in the defensive tackle room behind starters Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter. He will not practice Thursday as the Bears are still evaluating his status.