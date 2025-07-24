Silas Dzansi Injury: Let go after failed physical
The Buccaneers waived Dzansi (knee) with a failed physical designation Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Dzansi is still recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in August of 2024. He was initially placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, but the Bucs opted to waive the 27-year-old offensive lineman. Dzansi has yet to play in a regular-season game since being signed by Tampa Bay in May of 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech.
Silas Dzansi
Free Agent
