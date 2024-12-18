Sincere McCormick Injury: Placed on IR

The Raiders have placed McCormick (ankle) on IR.

The ankle injury that McCormick (who had logged two straight starts at running back) sustained in Monday's loss to the Falcons is thus slated to end the running back's season, with the Raiders eliminated from playoff contention. With Zamir White (quadriceps) also on IR, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are poised to lead the team's backfield down the stretch, with Dylan Laube and Chris Collier in reserve. McCormick -- who is under contract with Las Vegas through 2025 -- finishes his 2024 campaign with 39 carries for 183 yards and six catches on seven targets for 29 yards in five contests.