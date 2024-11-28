Sincere McCormick News: Elevated again for Week 13

McCormick was elevated from the Raiders' practice squad Thursday ahead of Friday's contest against the Chiefs.

McCormick's elevation is his second in as many weeks and his third overall this season. With both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) out last Sunday versus Denver, McCormick logged eight offensive snaps and carried six times for 33 yards. White has been ruled out again this week, but Mattison is questionable to play, and if the latter suits up McCormick could see even fewer opportunities to take the field Friday.