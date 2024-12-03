Sincere McCormick News: Gets roster spot

The Raiders signed McCormick off their practice squad Tuesday.

Wide receiver DJ Turner (knee) was placed on injured reserve to open up a spot on the 53-man roster for McCormick, an undrafted rookie out of UTSA who had already exhausted his three practice-squad elevations. With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadricep) both sidelined for Las Vegas' past two games, McCormick operated as the No. 2 back behind Ameer Abdullah for both contests, carrying 17 times for 97 yards (5.7 YPC) and recording two catches for one yard. Though Mattison and White could both be available for this Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, neither player has been efficient with his opportunities this season, so McCormick could continue to have a role out of the backfield.