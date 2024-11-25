Sincere McCormick News: Moves back to practice squad

McCormick reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) inactive for Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos, McCormick was elevated for the contest and served as the Raiders' No. 2 RB behind Ameer Abdullah. Abdullah led the way with 13 touches for 65 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD on a 90 percent snap share, while McCormick got the other 10 percent and turned five carries into 33 yards, and Dylan Laube was contained strictly to special teams. If one of Mattison or White is able to return Friday against the Chiefs, McCormick may not get the call for Week 13 action, but that won't be known until later this week.