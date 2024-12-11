Fantasy Football
Sincere McCormick News: Secure as top man in backfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that McCormick will start Monday's game against the Falcons even if Alexander Mattison (ankle) retakes the field, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce said Mattison will "probably" return from his three-game absence versus Atlanta, but that McCormick has "run his tail off" and earned the No. 1 backfield role. With Mattison and Zamir White (quadriceps), who is now on IR, both sidelined as of late, McCormick has compiled 142 rushing yards on 27 attempts (5.3 YPC) in his last two appearances. He'll work to log another efficient showing versus Atlanta on Monday.

