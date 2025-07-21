Sione Vaki Injury: Leaves practice due to leg injury
Vaki left practice Monday due to a leg injury, Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News reports.
The exact nature and severity of the injury have yet to be determined. Vaki is competing for a depth role in Detroit's backfield after notching only 51 total yards on offense in his rookie regular season. The 2024 fourth-round draft pick can also play safety and is expected to contribute on special teams once healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now