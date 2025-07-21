Menu
Sione Vaki Injury: Leaves practice due to leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Vaki left practice Monday due to a leg injury, Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News reports.

The exact nature and severity of the injury have yet to be determined. Vaki is competing for a depth role in Detroit's backfield after notching only 51 total yards on offense in his rookie regular season. The 2024 fourth-round draft pick can also play safety and is expected to contribute on special teams once healthy.

