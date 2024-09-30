Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
SirVocea Dennis headshot

SirVocea Dennis Injury: May have significant injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 30, 2024

Head coach Todd Bowles stated Monday that Dennis hurt his shoulder "pretty bad" in Sunday's win over the Eagles, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dennis exited in the second quarter of the Week 4 matchup and was unable to return to the game. It's not clear that he will, but likely safe to assume the second-year pro will undergo some imaging to diagnose the injury. With the Buccaneers on a short week and traveling to Atlanta for a Thursday matchup, Dennis may be closer to doubtful than questionable, but more details won't be known until the team releases its first injury report for the week.

SirVocea Dennis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News