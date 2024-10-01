SirVocea Dennis Injury: Placed on IR with shoulder injury

The Buccaneers placed Dennis on injured reserve Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that the shoulder injury Dennis sustained during Sunday's win over the Eagles was "pretty bad," per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Dennis will now be required to miss at least the next four games of the regular season, which would put his earliest return date at Week 9 against the Chiefs on Nov. 4, though the severity of the injury could force the 2023 fifth-round pick to sit beyond the minimum window. K.J. Britt saw an uptick in defensive snaps at inside linebacker after Dennis went down in the second quarter of Sunday's game, and the former should slide into the starting role alongside Lavonte David moving forward.