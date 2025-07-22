Menu
Spencer Brown headshot

Spencer Brown Injury: Placed on the PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 7:51pm

The Bills placed Brown (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury but can be activated off the PUP list at any time before the regular season starts. Should he be forced the miss extended time, Ryan Van Demark would likely serve as the team's starting right tackle in his place.

Spencer Brown
Buffalo Bills
