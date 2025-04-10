Spencer Shrader News: Competition departs

Shrader is the only remaining kicker on Indianapolis' roster following the release of Matt Gay on Thursday.

Shrader inked a two-year deal with the Colts mid-March after a tumultuous rookie campaign, in which he appeared in four combined games between Indianapolis, Kansas City and the Jets. He converted all five of his field-goal tries and all nine extra-point attempts across those appearances. Gay, meanwhile, went 31 for 37 on field-goal tries across 16 regular-season appearances with the Colts, with all six misses coming from 50-plus yards out. Indianapolis will doubtless bring in further options to compete with Shrader this offseason, but Gay's release provides him a clear path to securing the No. 1 job.