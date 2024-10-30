Spencer Shrader News: Headed to Big Apple

Shrader signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Shrader signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in the spring, and due to a Matt Gay injury was their Week 1 kicker, and made all three PATs, but didn't get to attempt a field goal. Since then he has bounced off and on the team's practice squad. He'll now spend Wednesday competing with Riley Patterson to see who will kick for the Jets on Thursday against the Texans, as Greg Zuerlein (knee) is not expected to play.