Stantley Thomas-Oliver Injury: Placed on active/NFI list
Thomas-Oliver (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Lions on Thursday.
Despite the designation, Thomas-Oliver remains eligible to practice and play in the Lions' first preseason game. The cornerback appeared in one regular-season game and in the Lions' only playoff game in 2024, playing on 21 special-teams snaps and one defensive snap. He enters 2025 fighting for a spot.
