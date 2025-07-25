Starling Thomas Injury: Carted off practice field

Thomas was carted off the field during Friday's practice after injuring his left leg, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Thomas was on the ground for several minutes while being checked on by trainers before being carted to the locker room. He'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but his initial reaction isn't good news for the third-year corner. Jaylon Jones (shoulder), Max Melton and Elijah Jones (ankle) are among candidates who would battle for reps at outside corner were Thomas to be sidelined for an extended period of time.