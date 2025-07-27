Starling Thomas Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Cardinals placed Thomas (knee) on injured reserve Sunday.
Thomas was coming off a strong season where he recorded 47 tackles (31 solo) across 17 games played but will now be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign after tearing his ACL during practice Friday. Max Melton and Will Johnson will now likely serve as the team's starting outside cornerbacks during the 2025 season.
