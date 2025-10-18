Diggs turned in limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday, so it's been expected that he would be available Week 7. While the Patriots may not officially confirm Diggs' status until roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, fantasy managers can consider the veteran wideout to be trending in the right direction. He had put up back-to-back 100-plus yard performances before falling back down to earth Week 6 versus the Saints, a 25-19 win in which Diggs secured all three of his targets for just 28 yards.