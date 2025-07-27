Steven Gilmore News: Signs with Cardinals
The Cardinals signed Gilmore on Sunday.
Gilmore signed with Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but never appeared in a regular-season game for the team and ended up spend playing in the UFL during the 2024 campaign with the Birmingham Stallions. The 25-year-old could have an ample opportunity to land a spot on the team's final roster as both Starling Thomas (knee) and Jaden Davis (undisclosed) were place on injured reserve Sunday.
