Tahj Brooks News: Looks comfortable as pass catcher

Brooks is making a strong impression with his pass-catching skills in practices, WLWT's Jaron May reports.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor and OC Dan Pitcher both praised Brooks for his pass-catching ability during the offseason program. It now seems to be carrying over to training camp, where Brooks caught three passes in the first set of full-team drills Friday. The rookie sixth-round pick is expected to compete with Zack Moss (neck) and Samaje Perine for the second and third spots on the depth chart behind returning starter Chase Brown. The praise for Brooks' pass catching is perhaps unexpected, as he had just 548 receiving yards and two TDs in five seasons at Texas Tech, compared to 4,557 yards and 45 scores on the ground. The Bengals curiously list him at 5-foot-10, 230 pounds, which is 16 pounds above his weight from the 2025 Combine (where he ran a 4.52 40).