Conner didn't see much of an uptick in receiving opportunities despite Darren Waller (pectoral, IR) and Julian Hill (ankle) both sitting out versus Atlanta, and Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) out for the year. While that was a disappointing result with Tua Tagovailoa throwing for a season-high four touchdowns, Miami was able to lean heavily on the run after getting out to a convincing early lead. Conner could draw more targets on Thursday night versus Baltimore in Week 9, but as he's yet to either score or tally 30 receiving yards in a single game this season, he remains off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.