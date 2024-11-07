Tanner Hudson News: Busy night in narrow loss

Hudson brought in six of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 35-34 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The towering tight end finished third in receptions and receiving yards on the Bengals for the night, and he had two more catches than position mate Mike Gesicki on two fewer targets. Hudson had just recorded his first two catches since Week 1 in Sunday's win over the Raiders, so Thursday's numbers were season highs across the board and included his first touchdown of the campaign on a three-yard grab late in the first half. It's still difficult to trust Hudson's week-to-week involvement considering Gesicki's presence, however, leaving the former with an uncertain fantasy outlook for a Week 11 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday night, Nov. 17.