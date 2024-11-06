Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tanner Hudson headshot

Tanner Hudson News: Two catches in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Hudson played 20 of the Bengals' 74 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 14 yards on three targets in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

Hudson recorded his first pair of receptions since Week 1 and benefited from more snaps than usual in part due to rookie tight end Erick All (knee) sustaining what was ultimately determined to be a season-ending ACL tear during the contest. With All out of the mix, Hudson could continue to see a slightly elevated role as the Bengals' No. 2 pass-catching tight end behind Mike Gesicki.

Tanner Hudson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now