Tanner Knue News: Elevated for wild-card round

The Buccaneers elevated Knue from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud signed with the Buccaneers in late April as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan. He wasn't able to make the Bucs' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp in late August, but he did manage to sign with the practice squad in early October. He wasn't elevated to the active roster during the regular season, but he has a chance to make his NFL postseason debut against the Commanders on Sunday.