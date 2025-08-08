Mordecai will take the spot on the 49ers' training camp roster vacated by Equanimeous St. Brown (foot), who was placed on injured reserve. Mordecai is a longshot to make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. However, with Kurtis Rourke (knee) sidelined, Mordecai would have the opportunity to audition for a spot on the practice squad if he sees playing time as the third-string quarterback behind Mac Jones and Carter Bradley on Saturday against the Broncos if Brock Purdy doesn't play.